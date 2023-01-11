Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.55 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.59 ($38.27). 1,511,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.00. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

