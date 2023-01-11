Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.28. Reitmans shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 22,200 shares traded.

Reitmans Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27.

Reitmans Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.