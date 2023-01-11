Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.67. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.