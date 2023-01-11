ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.69 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $2,700.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00462757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00032746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

