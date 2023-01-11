Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.97. 5,196,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,120,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

