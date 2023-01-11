Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.97. 5,196,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,120,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $38,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.