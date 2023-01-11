Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. 59,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.