Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 1,163,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

