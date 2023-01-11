Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PXD opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

