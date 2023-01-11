Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 731 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

