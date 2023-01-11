Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

