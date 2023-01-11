Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,818. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $160.01. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $20,978,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

