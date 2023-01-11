Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $18.49 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 486,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 582,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,974,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

