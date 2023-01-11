Qtum Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00011960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $219.19 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.73 or 0.07655598 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00084816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,490,006 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

