Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. 303,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.