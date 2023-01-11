Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX opened at $110.49 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 1,847.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

