Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,619.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,881,628. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

