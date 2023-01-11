Premia Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $92,857.65 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00004140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

