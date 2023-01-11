Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.15

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 11600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Pontem Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pontem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Pontem by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pontem by 224.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pontem by 457.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,302,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,069,264 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at $12,324,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the third quarter valued at $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

