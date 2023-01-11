Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $151.84 million and $4.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00461559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001744 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

