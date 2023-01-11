Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 3,611,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,068. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 485.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

