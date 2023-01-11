Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.88. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 133,749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $36,511.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pixelworks by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.