Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKBEF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.