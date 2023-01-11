Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

