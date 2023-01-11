Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day moving average is $239.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

