Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $394.08. 36,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.