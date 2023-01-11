Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,921. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

