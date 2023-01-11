Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.7 %

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 6,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,475. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.