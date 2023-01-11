Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.1% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after buying an additional 314,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. 14,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,615. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

