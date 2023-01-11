Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

