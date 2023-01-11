PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

