PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.