PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

