PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PFN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
