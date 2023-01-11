PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
PHK opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
