PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

PHK opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,495 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

