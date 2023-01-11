PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.