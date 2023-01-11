PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.82.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
