Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $12.00. 317,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 157,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

