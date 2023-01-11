PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Trading 16.7% Higher

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 184,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 57,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
PetroNeft Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.
PetroNeft Resources Company Profile
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.
