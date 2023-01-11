Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.93

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and traded as low as $49.95. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 5,562 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.