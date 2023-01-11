Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $105.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.35%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

