Peel Hunt Upgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Reduce

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GPEAF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.31) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.