PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,871.83

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,871.83 or 0.10675922 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $507.60 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00443912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.01105224 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,503.92 or 0.31354354 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

