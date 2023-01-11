Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 151.65%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

