Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($14.38) and last traded at GBX 1,145 ($13.95). Approximately 6,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($13.77).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.81. The company has a market cap of £168 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

(Get Rating)

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.