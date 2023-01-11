Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Up 1%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. 7,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Orbsat Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

