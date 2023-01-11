Oracle (ORCL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2023 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/5/2023 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/2/2023 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/27/2022 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/21/2022 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/14/2022 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale to $93.00.

12/14/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/13/2022 – Oracle was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2022 – Oracle was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/12/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Oracle was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/5/2022 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Oracle was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oracle stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. 8,354,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

