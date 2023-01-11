Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 5.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $102,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

ORCL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 199,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,752. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $236.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

