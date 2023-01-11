OpenBlox (OBX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $426,346.18

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $426,346.18 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

