Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

