Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at 2.70, but opened at 2.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oatly Group shares last traded at 2.79, with a volume of 16,870 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.62.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.76 and its 200 day moving average is 2.69.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.