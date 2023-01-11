Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MPW traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 274,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,390,368. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.