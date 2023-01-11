Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 6.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $58,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of OEF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $176.71. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $218.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

